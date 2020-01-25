Share:

Lahore (PR): Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan H.E. Iwan Suyudhie Amri visited Virtual University of Pakistan, M.A Jinnah Campus (Head Office), Lahore on January 23, 2020. He was received by Director ICT Mr. Ehsen Zafar Puri, along with Mr. Mohsin Javed, Registrar, Mr. Abdul Majid, Advisor Academics, Ms. Rubina Ali, GM Marketing Virtual University, Mr. Suleman Khan, Advisor Marketing, Dr. Arshad Hussain Hashmi, Director, ORIC,principal officers of Virtual University and Project Director Digiskills Dr. Zafar Alvi. Director ORIC, Dr. Arshad Hussain Hashmi, delivered opening address. He gave special welcome remarks to H.E. Iwan Suyudhie Amri for taking time and visiting Virtual University of Pakistan. H.E. Iwan Suyudhie Amri delivered his session at the ceremony and made announcement of special scholarships for VU students and staff members. The scholarship will cover tuition fee, living expense, air fare and medical expenses. H.E. Iwan Suyudhie Amrishowed keen interest in developing long-standing cooperation in various sectors of education. He praised the setup of Virtual University and its mode of education. Ms. Asma Safdar, being guest at the ceremony shared her experience studying at University in Indonesia. She shared here experience about study, lifestyle, culture, hospitality and benefits of availing scholarships at different universities of Indonesia.