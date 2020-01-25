Share:

Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman lamabsted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government over inflation and said that the rulers have put all pressure on the common men in order to conceal their corruption.

Adressing one of protest demonstrations being held on the party chief Senator Siraj ul Huq call, the JI city chief said there was shortage of essential commodities including flour and sugar across the country as well as closure of CNG gas multiplied miniseries of the people.

He said that the people are being hit directly owing to hike in prices of petrol, flour and CNG.

He was of the view the PTI had failed to control corruption menace in the country, adding that the economy has been deteriorated. “There is a surge in inflation and joblessness due to corruption and ill policies of the rulers. Ruling parties are befooling the people just for the sake of their rule,” Haifz Naeem added.

The JI leader asked the PTI to take effective steps to make betterment in the peoples’ lives and fulfil the promises it made to the people ahead of the general polls 2018. “The JI would continue its protest against and it is the only party that could resolve issues of the masses,” he said.

The JI karachi also held protest demonstrations at Federal B area, North Karachi, Baldia Town, North Nazimabad, Quaidabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and other parts of the city as part of the JI’s country-wide protest against the federal government.