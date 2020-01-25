Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court reprimanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its failure to prodice approver Qaisar Amin Butt before the court in Paragon City case filed against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique. However, the PML-N leaders were produced on expiry of their judicial remand before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan who adjourned until January 29 the hearing of the case. During the proceedings, the NAB official submitted medical reports of approver Qaisar Amin Butt and stated that he could not be produced due to illness. However, the court expressed displeasure and rejected the medical reports of the approver. The court directed for ensuring the presence of approver, adding that Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari appeared every time to record the statement of the approver but time was sought on every hearing. afterwards, the court adjourned the hearing until January 29, while allowing Khawaja brothers to attend assembly sessions.