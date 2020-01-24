Share:

LAHORE-The Lahore Biennale Foundation today revealed a list of over 70 participating artists for the second edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB02), running from 26 Jan to 29 Feb.

Curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation in Sharjah, LB02: between the sun and the moon brings a plethora of artistic projects to cultural and heritage sites throughout the city of Lahore including more than 20 new commissions by artists from across the region and around the world, including Alia Farid, Diana Al-Hadid, Hassan Hajjaj, HaroonMirza, HajraWaheed and Simone Fattal, among many others.

Other participating artists include Anwar Saeed, Rasheed Araeen and the late MadihaAijaz.

“For centuries, inhabitants of these regions oriented themselves with reference to the sun, the moon, and the constellations. How might we reflect on our place within the cosmos today, at this conjuncture of planetary climate crisis and polarities between societies?” said Hoor Al Qasimi, curator of LB02.

LB02: between the sun and the moon will install ambitious works of contemporary art throughout cultural heritage sites across the city, including:Gaddafi Stadium, home of Pakistan’s national cricket team designed by architect Nasreddin Murat-Khan (1959), and re-appropriated by architect Nayyar Ali Dada in 1996. A film by Alia Farid, exploring humanity’s multidimensional relationship with animals and the environment, shot in the fertile alluvial plains of the Indus river and its tributaries in the province of Punjab, this work considers the effect of the Partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, whilst examining the evolving relationship of locals with waterways.

Works presented in LB02 will explore human entanglement with the environment while revisiting traditional understandings of the self and their cosmological underpinnings.