WOLVERHAMPTON - Runaway leaders Liverpool extended their Premier League advantage to 16 points with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino. Henderson’s opener in the eighth minute, which came off his shoulder from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, quietened a raucous crowd inside a mist-shrouded Molineux. But Wolves, under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, have built a reputation for upsetting more illustrious opponents and came roaring back in the 51st when Raul Jimenez steered home a powerful header from the lively Adama Traore’s cross. Both sides squandered chances in a breathless game of counter-attacks, before Firmino found space in the box to settle the outcome with an 84th minute strike that gave Liverpool a 14th consecutive league win. It was the Brazilian’s sixth goal in his last eight games for the club in all competitions. The win put Liverpool on 67 points and they still have a game in hand over both defending champions Manchester City, who have 51 points, and Leicester City, who have 48. Wolves are seventh, level on 34 points with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United who are all six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Champions League qualifying spot.