Rawalpindi-A 24-year-old maid died after falling from the rooftop of a house in mysterious circumstances at Chaklala Scheme 3 here, informed police on Friday.

However, the family of the maid alleged she was thrown out of rooftop where she went with landlord lady for getting her pending salary.

According to police, a girl namely Sana Arif was working as maid in a house located near Tanvir ul Islam Mosque, Chaklala Scheme 3. Police added the maid was working on rooftop when all of sudden she fell down and got entangled with an iron grill fixed on the wall of house. “The girl sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot,” police said.

Police added the landlord lady rang up Rescue 1122, rescuers of which rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

Irfan, an uncle of deceased woman, told media that Sana was under stress due to none payment of her salary Rs5,000. He added she was called by the landlord lady for payment of salary.

“Sana went to her workplace along with her younger sister Nazia and went up to roof while leaving her sister outside the gate,” he said.

He alleged that hardly 10 minutes had passed when Sana fell on the iron grill from the roof and died on the spot. He said he had recorded his statement to police. He said Sana was eight months pregnant and had also left one-year old son behind. Her husband Arif is a labourer and the couple was living in a rented house in Dhoke Chaudhrian.

SP Potohar Syed Ali, when contacted, said police was reported that the woman committed suicide by jumping out from the roof.

He said investigators are probing the case through different angles.

He said he also sought detailed report from ASP Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima to ascertain the motive behind the death of maid.

He said action would be taken as per law after determining the cause of fall of woman from the rooftop. Till the filing of this report, police were investigating the case.