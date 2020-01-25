Share:

LAHORE (PR): Mashable Pakistan is now officially live. The digital platform is being operated by UrduPoint Network under license from the global digital media company Ziff Davis and its affiliates. Mashable Pakistan joins the brand’s growing line-up of international editions, which includes Australia, Benelux, Middle East, India, UK, Southeast Asia and Italy. Mashable is known for its passion for people, culture, entertainment, products and innovations that shape our connected lives. Mashable Pakistan, aims to continue and future add the local perspective to this opulent online publishing tradition. Ali Chaudhry, founder and CEO of UrduPoint/Mashable Pakistan, said: “I am really excited and proud to announce that Mashable Pakistan is live now. At Mashable Pakistan, we aim to continue and further add to the rich online publishing tradition associated with this brand and also add our local perspective to it.