Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, cloudy weather with light rain (snowfall over mountain) is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad five degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar eight, Quetta six, Gilgit one, Murree and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.