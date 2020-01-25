Share:

Muzzafargarh - Police on Friday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang in the jurisdiction of Sanawan Police Station and seized weapons and valuables worth Rs0.9 million. DSP Kot Addu Ijaz Hussain Bukhari, at a press conference along with SHO Munir Khan, said police traced unknown cases and captured leader of dacoit gang along with four accomplices.

DSP said the police recovered valueables worth Rs.09 million which were snatched from victims. Police have recovered from dacoits three motorcycles, mobile phones, besides cash. Ring leader Zakriya and his accomplices identified as Ramzan, Yousaf and Ijaz were arrested. DSP Ijaz claimed that Sanawan police deserved an award for arresting this dangerous dacoit gang. Sanawan police have recoverd modern weapons like Kalashnikov, pistol and mouser which were used in crimes they committed.