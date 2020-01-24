Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Assembly (NA) standing committee on federal education on Friday formed a sub-committee to probe the administrative problems of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Meeting of the NA committee on federal education was held here under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Najeeb-ud-Din Awaisi.

The committee met to discuss 10 legislative bills on education and administrative problems of QAU and IIUI.

However, all the bills were deferred as neither Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood nor parliamentary secretary for federal education attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor QAU also did not attend the meeting. The absence of the treasury side and VCs in the meeting annoyed the members of the committee as it unanimously expressed displeasure on the situation.

The committee while directing the QAU officials to call the VC in next meeting said that the top head of the institution will be summoned in next meeting if failed in complying with the directives of the committee.

Committee member Ali Nawaz Awan while discussing the QAU issues said that the top institution is always stuck in problems and the administration never implemented the reports it prepared to address the issues.

He also said that the university administration failed in vacating the land of the university from land grabbers and no action is taken against administrative embezzlements. Committee members said that despite being top university of the country, it is facing administrative problems.

The committee agreed writing a letter to QAU VC Muhammad Ali Shah to attend next meeting, otherwise it will summon him to present himself before the committee.

Committee members said that ‘mafias’ are working in QAU and there is no rule there.

While discussing the clash of students at IIUI which resulted in death of a student, acting president IIUI Naveed Aqdas said that friction between the rector and president has led to the administrative problems in university.

“Two drivers are trying to steer university,” he said.

Acting president also said that as per rules, university president has administrative powers but interference from the rector creates problems.

Committee member Sadaqat Abbasi said that two groups are working in their own interests in the university.

“If rector issues an order, the president suspends it,” he said.

He said that 30,000 students are suffering because of administrative failure in the university.

Committee members expressed serious displeasure when acting president Naveed Aqdas said that nine directors are working in university.

Committee was informed that total 13 directors are working in university and the administration has tried to hide facts from the university. Members said that university administration also did not provide investigation reports on the incident in which a student lost his life.

NA committee formed a four-member sub committee comprising MNAs, Sadaqat Abbasi, Andleeb Abbas, Dr. Shazia Sobia and Mehnaz Akbar Aziz to probe the matters of QAU and IIUI.

The committee deferred 10 bills including quota of minorities in educational institutions and ensuring free, compulsory education till 2020 due to non availability of federal minister and parliamentary secretary.

Committee was informed that both officials are out of country to attend a conference in London.