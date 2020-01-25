Share:

Pakistan's Ministry of Interior in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) launched a 25-million-U.S.-dollar program to strengthen the criminal justice system in Pakistan and prevent and fight terrorism.

The four-year program launched on Friday in Islamabad has been jointly developed after comprehensive consultations with relevant stakeholders at both federal and provincial levels, and in line with the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Under the program, support would be delivered to all provinces across the country for enhancing the skills and knowledge of criminal justice officials, including law enforcement, prosecution and judiciary for strengthening the rule of law and governance, and promoting human rights.

UNODC would deliver technical support in various areas including capacity-building for police, prosecutors, and judges, victim protection and support, countering financing of terrorism, youth and community engagement through strategic communication and promoting international cooperation.

The expected results of the program would assist in and contribute towards implementation of the country's strategic National Action Plan and National Internal Security Policy of Pakistan, according to experts.