Pakistan will look to wrap up the series against Bangladesh today when the two sides meet in the second of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The hosts hold a 1-0 lead in the series, thanks to their five-wicket win in the series opener on Friday. Shoaib Malik had played a pivotal role in letting the hosts draw first blood with an unbeaten 58 in a 142-run chase.

Of the 11 who started, only Mohammad Hasnain was an out-and-out failure in the first T20I, going wicketless and conceding 36 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 9 — almost two higher than Bangladesh's innings run-rate of 7.05.

It would be unwise to break a winning combination and harsh to drop the speedster on just one performance, but coach Misbah-ul-Haq has been a habitual tinkerman, meaning it won't be a massive surprise if Muhammad Musa gets a look in.

A victory today will net Pakistan their first T20I series win since 2018. Back then they had whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in the UAE. Since then, they have lost four straight series to South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and Australia — winning just one match in that span.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2pm (PST).