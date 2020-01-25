Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called upon Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on 5th February in support of the 8 million Kashmiris, who have been besieged by 900k Indian soldiers for almost six months by the fascist and racist Modi regime.

The prime minister’s appeal comes a day after Foreign Minster Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced a vigorous campaign to effectively highlight the Kashmir cause.

As part of the initiative, the Prime Minister would address the AJK legislative assembly, as well as a public gathering in Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Day.

Imran Khan will also address a public gathering at Mirpur to raise the issue of Occupied Kashmir.

In a related development, a cultural show with regard to the Kashmir issue will be arranged at PNCA on January 27 while a photo exhibition regarding the struggle of Kashmiris will be held on 28th January across the country.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam will also hold a press conference on the issue of Kashmir on January 31.

A function will be arranged at the convention centre to share and discuss the ground realties of the held valley with the youth and on the same day ration will be distributed in the refugee’s camps of Kashmir.

Also, an event regarding Kashmir Day will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in which the entire diplomatic corps will be invited.

On February 5, four to five different events including formation of human chain will be held to vigorously highlight the issue of Kashmir.