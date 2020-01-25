Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his condolences with Turkey after a powerful earthquake killed at least 21 people and injured more than 1,000 in eastern Turkey.

The prime minister in a tweet said he was deeply saddened by the loss of “so many precious lives and of hundreds injured in Turkey’s earthquake”. He added that the country’s thoughts and prayers were with the people and government of Turkey.

“Pakistan stands by them and is ready to lend any assistance in this hour of need,” said PM Imran.

Deeply saddened by the loss of so many precious lives and of hundreds injured in Turkey’s earthquake. Our thoughts and prayers are with the brotherly people and government of Turkey. Pakistan stands by them and is ready to lend any assistance in this hour of need. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 25, 2020

Separately, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the quake.

“Pakistan Army contingent including special rescue and relief team and field medical facilities are ready as part of assistance offered by the government,” said a press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations.

A powerful earthquake killed at least 21 people and injured more than 1,000 in eastern Turkey, as rescue teams searched through the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors on Saturday.