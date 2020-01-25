Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will convene a party meeting – comprising senior leaders – in London next week.

The meeting will be chaired by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources privy to the matter have told that Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanvir, Ayaz Sadiq, Atta Ullah Tarar and others will attend the session. Rana Sanaullah, who is on bail in narcotics case, will not fly as his name is on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Furthermore, the PML-N leaders are expected to depart on Thursday. The party will deliberate on amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

Furthermore, strategy will be finalized to give the incumbent government a tough time in the parliament over inflation. Khawaja Asif will apprise the leadership of the criticism that he faced within the party.