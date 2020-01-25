Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the provincial home secretary, DIG East, SSP Malir, DSP and SHO Sachal, the assistant commissioner and Mukhtiarkar of the district East and senior member of the Accountant General Sindh Employees Cooperative Society to conduct themselves strictly in accordance with the law in respect of 17-acres of land in Scheme-33 in Karachi.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, also issued notices to the official respondents to file their comments and adjourned the hearing until February 13. The bench, however, observed that the official respondents are at the liberty to take any legal and lawful action.

The petitioner Iqbal Ahmed approached the court against the police and revenue authorities for allegedly facilitating a land grabber to encroach upon his 17.8 acres land in Sector 27-A, Deh Songal, Scheme-33 in Gulzar-e-Hijri area. His counsel Chaudhry Ishtiaq Azam Chohan pleaded to the court to restrain the police and revenue officials, their agents, servants, employees, attorneys and representatives from harassing, blackmailing and threatening the petitioner and his watchmen.