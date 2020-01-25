Share:

Addressing the media, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that in the absence of the Karachi Safe City project, “we will apply the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Establishments Act 2015 and coordinate with all the stakeholders to install CCTV cameras at important places of the city”.

“We are targeting about 10,000 cameras to be installed in next six months,” he added. He stated that the Karachi police is planning to install thousands of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in the metropolis to detect crimes.

He said that it was a top-priority move which is already being pursued with utmost urgency, which would “help us in detecting crimes”.

A recent analysis done by the city police regarding installation of CCTV cameras in some localities with the help of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) depicted that such an initiative enormously assisted in controlling crime.

The city police chief said that that the department had analysed around 1,000 cases in which the accused arrested by the police were acquitted by the courts. He also said that on the other hand, it would help in improving the conviction rate.