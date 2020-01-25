Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed after President Arif Alvi approved the appointment Sikandar Sultan Raja as the Chief Election Commission for a five-year term.

According to a notification, the president approved the appointment while exercising his power under Article 213 and 215 read with Article 48 of the constitution.

In another notification, the president also confirmed the appointment of Nasir Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi as members of the Election Commission of Pakistan from Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

The appointments come in light of the November 2, 2019, order issued by the Islamabad High Court.

On August 22, President Arif Alvi appointed Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)member for Sindh and Munir Ahmed Kakar for Balochistan against the positions vacated by Soomro and Baloch, from the two provinces.

However, both of them were denied the oath. In November, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the notification of their appointment on a petition from PML-N MNAs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Dr Nisar Cheema.

On January 15, the IHC had granted 10 more days to the government to finalise the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointments.

As per the constitution, any vacant slot of the five members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must be filled within 45 days by the government in consultation with the opposition.

Last week Prime Minister Imran Khan broke the months long impasse in the parliamentary committee by nominating Sikandar Sultan Raja for the CEC that helped facilitated the to reach consensus not only on the name of Sikandar Raja for the post of CEC but on the names of two members as well.