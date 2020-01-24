Share:

Muzaffargarh police bust dacoit gang

Muzzafargarh (Staff Repoter): Police on Friday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang in the jurisdiction of Sanawan Police Station and seized weapons and valuables worth Rs0.9 million. DSP Kot Addu Ijaz Hussain Bukhari, at a press conference along with SHO Munir Khan, said police traced unknown cases and captured leader of dacoit gang along with four accomplices. DSP said the police recovered valueables worth Rs.09 million which were snatched from victims. Police have recovered from dacoits three motorcycles, mobile phones, besides cash. Ring leader Zakriya and his accomplices identified as Ramzan, Yousaf and Ijaz were arrested. DSP Ijaz claimed that Sanawan police deserved an award for arresting this dangerous dacoit gang. Sanawan police have recoverd modern weapons like Kalashnikov, pistol and mouser which were used in crimes they committed.

PTI govt has put economy on right track: adviser

FAISALABAD (APP): Special Sports Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Malik Umar Farooq has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken bold decisions to put the country’s economy on right track. He was addressing a seminar title ‘Economic Roadmap & Pakistan’, held by the industrialists. The adviser said that Faisalabad district was backbone of the country’s economy, adding that if the industry would expand, the economy would strengthen. He said that the incumbent government had revived the economy which was buried under foreign debts. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was fighting a strong mafia which did not want to see the country develop. He said it would be for the first experience of constructing homes through Prefab technology, he said adding that a Chinese company would construct 20,000 homes through this technology in next two to three years. He said that 5 per cent technical staff would be of from China while remaining 95pc manpower would be local in the project. Over 300,000 people will get employment in the project, he added.

600 flour bags recovered

FAISALABAD (APP): As many as 600 bags of wheat flour were recovered here from a merchandised store on Friday. Assistant Commissioner City Zoha Shakir conducted a raid and recovered 600 bags of wheat flour from a store’s godown in Muzaffar colony,Samanabad area which were later sold on government fixed rate at Rs 805 per 20 kg bag.

33 transporters fined

The district transport department challaned 33 transporters and imposed fine amounting to Rs 25,500 on the charges of overcharging and overloading.

The team also impounded six vehicles on violations,said Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain here Friday.