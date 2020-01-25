Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh on early Thursday conducted raids in different areas of Karachi and arrested two terrorists of a banned outfit.

According to officials, the Rangers personnel conduct a successful security operation and arrested two terrorists. They were identified as Mansoor Ahmed aka Sheikh Bhai and Fazal Ghani aka Najeeb. Both the militants, who belonged to TTP’s Ustad Aslam Group, were among the most wanted criminals in the Red Book of the provincial counterterrorism department. During initial interrogation, the alleged terrorists confessed that they were involved in various criminal activities, including target killings, kidnapping for ransom and bank dacoities.

The Sindh government had announced three million rupees as “head money” for Mansoor while a bounty of two million rupees was fixed for the arrest of Fazal Ghani. Earlier on January 15, Rangers personnel arrested two key members of an outlawed organisation over charges of extortion during an intelligence-based operation carried out in Karachi’s District West. Rangers’ spokesperson said two members of an outlawed organisation were arrested in an IBO over their involvement in getting extortion. The arrested men identified as Rasheed alias Khan Baba and Ismail alias Chips Wala.

The accused men were wanted to the law enforcement agencies in Swat as Rasheed alias Khan Baba fled from Swat fearing his arrest and continued his criminal activities in the metropolis. The spokesperson added that Ismail alias Chips Wala is the resident of Karachi and also a “facilitator of a banned outfit.”