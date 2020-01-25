Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General to probe into late filing of cases on different issues.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad conducted hearing of the appeal regarding service matter of Director Elementary Education KPK. The bench turned down the case as the same was not filed within the prescribed time.

The bench said that the action should be taken against those officials who were responsible for late approaching the apex court on various issues. The court ordered that after completion of the inquiry within three months, the report be filed in the Registrar Office.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted that it is practice of the KP government to late file in many cases.

Justice Gulzar said that it seems that the government does it intentionally. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that Rs0.5 million fines are imposed on the KP government.

Takes notice of ‘misuse’ of authority by NAB officials

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Qasim Wadood informed that the reason for delay is due to lack of coordination among various departments. However, the Chief Justice told the AAG that this explanation is not acceptable as the officers intentionally delayed the matters.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing an appeal against the Sindh High Court related to illegal use of authority by NAB officials to investigate the cases.

Advocate Saeed Khursheed informed the court that the petitioner’s father filed a case in NAB against SSP Niaz Khoso for encroachment of lands and other issues. As NAB started investigation, the applicant Rana Irshad was kidnapped and later on killed. He said that in the murder case Niaz Khosa has been nominated.

He said that after the murder of Rana Irshad the NAB with the connivance of its officials transferred the case to the other province. He told that they had filed a case for carrying out investigation against NAB officials. Justice Yahya Afridi said that it is better the court should not intervene in the investigation.

The counsel said that Niaz Khoso is influential person. He informed that Director Altaf Bhwani and Investigation Officer Fiaz Akbar transferred the case, and therefore, the investigation should be conducted against them. Justice Yahya said if the Supreme Court orders for investigation then no court in Pakistan would examine it. He said the Sindh High Court has also said that the petitioner approach the NAB. He advised him to withdraw his application from the apex court and approach the NAB against the accused.

After the court observation the applicant withdrew the petition and the court thus disposed of the matter.