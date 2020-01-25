Share:

LAHORE - The QAED on Friday organised a seminar to raise awareness and advocacy for peace and good citizenship among education managers and school teachers in order to curb extremism and violence and promote peace, harmony and tranquillity in the social fabric of the country.

The seminar titled ‘Role of Education Managers, Teachers in Narrative Building: Citizenship and Peace Building to Curb Extremism and Violence from Society’ was held under the Maimaran-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan.