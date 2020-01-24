Share:

LAHORE -Two-time Academy and three-time Emmy Award-winning director, SharmeenObaidChinoy, posted a picture with the Bollywood star, DeepikaPadukone on her Instagram.

It appears the Oscar winner had recently met at the World Economic Forum and interacted with Padukone. As Chinoydiscussed the topic “Artists have a moral responsibility-the best debate at the World Economic Forum.”

The director then appreciatedPadukone’s upcoming film, while reiterating the moral responsibility she is up-taking with her project. “I hope Chhapaak changes the way we see women in pain.”

SharmeenObaidChinoy, 37, made history as the only Pakistani to win two Oscars.

Through her work onscreen as an Oscar and Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker and her efforts off screen, Sharmeenhas indeed become an important part of the global conversation in support of women’s issues and human rights in her native country and around the world.

Having worked with refugees and marginalized communities from Saudi Arabia to Syria and from Timor Leste to the Philippines by bringing their voices to the forefront, Sharmeen has often helped them bring about a critical change in their community.

She has made various multi award winning films in over 10 countries around the world. Her films include Saving Face, Transgenders: Pakistan’s Open Secret and Pakistan’s Taliban Generation.

Her work has aired on channels spanning 4 continents including, HBO, CNN, PBS, Channel 4, CBC, Arte, SBS and the Discovery channel.

In 2012, Time Magazine included Sharmeen in their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In 2013, the Canadian government awarded Sharmeen a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her work in the field of documentary films and the World Economic Forum honored her with a Crystal Award at their

