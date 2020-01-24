Share:

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift has opened up about her battle with an eating disorder.

The 30-year-old singer has admitted she used to ‘’just stop eating’’ if she saw a photo of herself where she felt she looked too big or if someone made a cruel comment about her size.

Speaking in her Netflix documentary ‘Miss Americana’, she said: ‘’It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day... ‘’It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it.

[There have been times when I’ve seen] a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or... someone said that I looked pregnant ... and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit -- just stop eating.’’

In the documentary, then-and-now photos show how thin the ‘Me!’ singer was during her ‘1989’ album era contrasted with the slim but healthier look she presented while touring ‘Reputation’ in 2018 and Taylor admitted she regularly felt like she was ‘’going to pass out’’ while on stage at her thinnest because of her under eating.

She said: ‘’I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realise, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated).’’

And the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ hitmaker was always ready to defend concerned comments about her diet.

She admitted her response to concern was: ‘’What are you talking about? Of course I eat. .... I exercise a lot.’ And I did exercise a lot. But I wasn’t eating.’’

These days, Taylor doesn’t care as much if someone comments on her weight gain and has accepted ‘’the fact that I’m a size 6 instead of a size double-zero.’’