At the time of wasting food, many waiting for food in million. Waste of food is one of the most annoying and inexplicable acts. One-third of the food in the world doesn’t make it to our plates. That amounts to an incredible 1.3 billion tons of food. This amount of food could feed around 3 billion people each year. That exceeds the number of all the hungry people worldwide by nearly 4 times. Worldwide, humans waste one of every three food calories produced. These wasted calories are enough to feed three billion people, 10 times the population of the United States, more than twice that of China, and more than three times the total number of malnourished globally.

Pakistan is a Third World country where millions of people don’t have two square meals but unfortunately many of our countrymen waste a lot of food without any remorse.

Some statistic indicates that about 36 million tonnes of food is wasted every year in Pakistan. According to a report, 40 per cent of food in Pakistan is wasted. Food wastage is the sum of food waste and food lost. Food waste is common at wedding ceremonies. In addition to ceremonies, nearly 40% of food wastage also occurs at various hotel banquets. Reportedly, in a major hotel in Islamabad, 870kg of food is wasted each day.

According to the Global Hunger Index in 2019, Pakistan ranks 94th out of 117 countries with a score of 28.5 and suffers from a level of hunger that is serious.

Thus, people should be convinced about the need for avoiding food wastage, especially during the wedding season. While the government should also ensure a system whereby extra food is directly transported to shelter homes and work towards feeding its population and curbing hunger, it is also the responsibility of the people to change their habit.

MAIRA KAZMI,

Rawalpindi.