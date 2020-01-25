Share:

LAHORE - Minister Information Punjab, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, has said that Transparency International’s report is a failed attempt at maligning the credibility of PTI government. He said that this fake report has deliberately been released at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan is effectively advocating Pakistan’s agenda at the World Economic Forum 2020. He added that Adil Gilani, Head of Transparency International Pakistan, was appointed by Mian Nawaz Sharif as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister’s Office during his tenure, which is why he deliberately ignored previous regime’s corruption and unending list of mega-scandals. Hinting at self-contradictory contents of the said report, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that on one hand, the report is praising NAB for recovering Rs.153 billion, while on the other, surprisingly, rise in corruption level is being pointed out. He further said that at a time when the World Bank and other international financial institutions are praising Pakistan’s economic policies, the world is recognizing Pakistan as an attractive destination for investment and tourism, international teams are visiting and playing in Pakistan and overall situation is moving towards betterment, this report by Transparency International looks like a willful attempt at political victimisation. He added that unlike previous regime of Sharif family, no scandal has surfaced against the person and family of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Bazdar.