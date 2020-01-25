Share:

HOUSTON - US crude oil imports and exports both decreased during the week ending Jan. 17. U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.43 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 120,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.41 million b/d, down by about 67,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the weekly petroleum status report. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.52 million b/d, down by 1.22 million b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.61 million b/d, up by about 1.28 million b/d year on year.