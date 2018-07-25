Share:

KHAIRPUR - An FIR was lodged against 200 PPP workers and leaders including Sayed Javed Ali Shah, candidate of NA-210, and Nawab Wassan, candidate for (PS-32) on Tuesday.

According to details, Sayed Javed Ali and Nawab Khan Wassan along with other party activist staged a sit-in at National Highway bypass Shah Hussain two days ago in protest against the attacked on PPP rally in Pir Jo Goth city. The highway was blocked for many hours.

The PPP leaders and workers violated the law as section 144 was imposed in the district, therefore Shah Hussain Police had lodged FIR against over 200 PPP workers and leaders.

2 kidnapped youth released

Two kidnapped youth were released after paying ransom amount of Rs 300,000 on Tuesday. According to details, two youth Iqrar Hussain Gilal, 19, and Allah Bachayo Chana, 20, of village Sethrja Bala were returned to home on Tuesday.

Talking to news men, they said that they reached Ghouspur where the armed persons kidnapped them and brought them to katcha area of Indus River and hostage them in a room and made a call to their relatives for payment of Rs two million as ransom for their release. However, the kidnappers released the youth after getting Rs 300,000 as ransom.

The relatives of youth said that they approached SSP Khairpur and Ghotki but they didn’t help them to get released the youth and later they paid ransom amount.