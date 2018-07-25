Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) announced 23 female players for training camp of the Asian Women Netball Championship 2018.

Talking to The Nation, PNF president Mudassar Arain announced the names of 23 players which include Quratul Ain, Anum Salam, Nayab Razia, Kashia Asif, Sumbal Zehra, Yusra Shoaib, Shabana Moin, Sakina Shabbir, Hina Rafique, Asma Akram, Bisma Afzar, Sonia Shah, Duha, Shezeen Fatima, Arshiya Jumani, Yumna Sultani, Ghania Azhar, Kiran, Insia Fazal, Hamna, Hafsa, Zainab Shujat and Asmant Rehmat.

He said that the selection committee shortlisted 23 names after two days trials held at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi, in which 62 players from across the country took part.

The selection committee was headed by Touqeer Ahmed (chairman) while others members were Ajaz ul Haq, M Riaz, M Rizwan, Shazia Yousaf and Anwar Ahmed. PNF chairman Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan has approved to conduct one-month training camp at the PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi from August 1. Coaches Shazia Yousaf and Anwaar Ahmed will train the players during the camp.

Mudassar further said the selected team will participate in the Asian Women Netball Championship 2018 to be held at Singapore from September 1 to 8. As many as 13 teams including Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Maldives, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Singapore will take part in the championship. “Theplayers are selected on merit and I hope with proper training and guidance, they will perform well against all the given opponents and try to win laurels for the country,” he added.