SHEIKHUPURA-A tough contest between three former MNAs is taking place today in NA-121, the biggest constituency in both Sheikhupura and Nankana districts having registered votes of 422,576.

In the National Assembly constituency, there are four Punjab province constituencies - PP-139,140,141 and 142. In PP-140, Mian Javed Latif was elected in 2007 and 2013 elections.

In NA-121 (old NA-133), the PML-N ticket holder has good reputation on doing a large number of development work in the area. He also changed the face of the city after widening road infrastructure besides improving health sector in the city.

The second contestant in NA-121 is Khuram Munawar Manj. He was elected as MNA in 2003 elections on PPP ticket in NA-134 now renamed as NA-122, and later he joined the PML-Q.

His father Munawar Manj remained an MPA and MNA in 1988 and 1992 elections respectively.

The Rajput clan in N-A 121 in a meeting has decided to support and vote for Manj but in the city area he does not have good reputation.

The third candidate is Saeed Virk who in 2003 election had defeated Mian Javad Latif on PML-N ticket. In 2007 and 2013 elections, Saeed was defeated by Mian Javed Latif on PML-N ticket over bad performance of Virk in the constituency.

Saeed Virk changed his loyalties as per previous practice and again in 2018 elections he is contesting on the PTI ticket. The local people think that real contest would be held between Javed Latif and PTI Saeed Virk.