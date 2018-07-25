Share:

PESHAWAR - At least seven persons, including six members of a family, were killed and two others injured in the Maira Soraizai area after elders of two families jumped into the deadly clash over a petty issue of children’s fight late Monday night.

Police said that the incident occurred in the Maira Soraizai area where two groups led by Noorullah and Mohibullah clashed with each other on the issue of children fight in the limit of Inqilab Police Station.

Both Noorullah and Mohibullah scuffled and later Noorullah’s family opened fire on the Mohibullah’s family, killing six persons on the spot. A member of Noorullah family was also killed after a bullet fired by his own group hit him.

The slain persons were identified as Bakhtullah, Rahmatullah, Inayatullah, Sharafat, Waqar, Javed and Niamat. The firing also resulted in injuring to two other persons who were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

Police have nominated Riaz, Nasrullah, Bashir, Amjad, Saifullah, Malalang Jan and Sanaullah in the firing incident. The police said that they had raided the house of Noorullah and arrested two persons identified as Malang Jan and Sanaullah. They were shifted to lock up while the search was underway to arrest their other accomplices.