Two-day Pakistan Festival to be organised on Aug 18

ISLAMABAD: In the spirit of Independence Sakafat would organize “Pakistan Festival and Global Village” where beautiful colours and culture of our beloved country will be thoroughly celebrated on August 18.

Head of Sakafat Arts Forum Dr Memoona Khayal told APP that various colourful cultural activities would be arranged during the two-day Pakistan Festival and global village. She said that the festival would be organized at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa). She further said that an exhibition would also be arranged along with array of cultural displays, theatre and a milieu of colourful performances. Dr Memoona Khayal said that traditional food court would be set up in the festival to promote the traditional and international cuisine of the country. She said that a large number of people from twin cities of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad would join and express a message of peace, unity and harmony to the entire nation through a cultural perspective.–APP

Shehr-e-Kitab continues to allure book lovers

ISLAMABAD: The novel initiative of “Shehr-e-Kitab” established by National Book Foundation (NBF) in federal capital has become a source of attraction for the book lovers especially students with display of variety of books on discounted rates. “Shehr-e-Kitab”, located at Jinnah Super, is the only platform for the book readers from where they can purchase books of their choice, academic books and stationary on discounted price up to 50 percent during seven days a week.–APP

The facilities of state-of-the-art Reading Room equipped with educational facilities was added few months ago and a Book Cafe was also established where the visitors and families can have educational discussions in a literary environment.

Talking to APP, Managing Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said Shehr-e-Kitab was launched in 2016 to promote book reading culture through providing books on diversified subjects, academic books and educational material on a discounted price. The facilities of Reading Room and Book Cafe were added afterwards to attract the local dwellers which have received overwhelming response from the book lovers, he said. Promotion of book-reading culture is instrumental to discourage intolerance ad imbalanced attitudes among the people and NBF is pursuing this agenda diligently through different book-friendly initiatives, he added.