rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Tuesday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments and also sealed six shops of property tax defaulters.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were also imposed fines. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza is being conducted on daily basis, he added.

He said that RCB enforcement teams confiscated handcart, tables, counters and other goods from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony and other areas.

They also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas, he said.

He informed that the CEO RCB Sibtain Raza visited the RCB Land Revenue Branch and checked revenue recovery progress and expressed disappointment over slow revenue recovery of property tax particularly of commercial units.

The Revenue Branch team on the directive of the CEO conducted raid in Railway Road and Kamran Market and sealed six commercial units of the tax defaulters.

The team succeeded in collecting Rs 900,000 from the defaulters, he added.