Karachi - President Mamnoon Hussain, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and top political leaders of MQM-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, MMA would cast their votes in Karachi on Wednesday. The polling for the general elections on 21 national and 44 provincial assemblies would take place on today.

Most of the political leadership would cast its vote early in the morning at around 8am when the poling process would begin so that they could manage their political activities round the day.

MQM-Pakistan

MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will cast his vote in Altaf Hussain Hali School, Block 8 Azizabad. Former Convener Dr Farooq Sattar will cast his vote in National School, Near PIB Hall, PIB.

Nasreen Jaleel will cast her vote in Zamzama Degree College, DHA while Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan will cast his vote in Govt Boys School, Liaquatabad No 4.

Former Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan will cast his vote in Govt School 15A/3 Buffer Zone.

Pak Sarzameen Party

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal would cast his vote in SM Public School (Combined) Block 13 Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The PSP candidate who is contesting against Imran Khan on NA-243, Muzzamil Qureshi would cast his vote at MasterJee Collegiate Block 2 Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Former MQM leader and PSP candidate from NA-249 Fauzia Hameed would cast her vote at Saleem Centre KDA Block 13-C Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The PSP’s NA-242 candidate Hassan Sabir would cast his vote at Shaheen Public School Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 2 while

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal

JI Sindh chapter chief Meraj ul Huda Siddiqui would cast his vote at Block 11 Gulshane-e-Iqbal near Aladin Park while JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will cast his vote at Aleemia School North Nazimabad Block A.

The former party MNA Mohammad Hussain Mehanti would cast his vote at DMS School Dehli Mercantile Society while the MMA candidate against Imran Khan in NA-243, Osama Razi would cast his vote at Falcon Grammar School, Block-7 Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Affluent JI leader Zahid Saeed would cast his vote at Banglore Town School, Tipu Sultan Road while Saifuddin Advocate, a MMA candidate from NA-245, would cast his vote at Paragon Public School near Ambala Bakery.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl leader Qari Mohammad Usman would cast his vote at Shershah Colony while another JUI-F leader Farooq Khalil would cast his vote in Shah Faisal Colony.

The JUP-Noorani leader Haleem Khan Ghori-an aspirant from NA-239- would cast his vote in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

PPP

PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani would cast his vote in Government School Chanesar Goth near Parsi Gate while the former Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza would cast her vote at Abul Hassan Ispahani Road. PPP leader and Opposition Leader in Senate Sherry Rehamn would also cast her vote in Government Boys Primary School Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton area.

The PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi would cast his vote at Clifton Grammar School block 5 Boat Basin Clifton.

Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani would also cast his vote in DHA Phase V.

PTI

PTI provincial assembly candidate Haleem Adil Sheikh would cast his vote in Malir Cantt.

Former PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman would cast his vote at a school in Clifton block 5 while PTI Karachi leader Imran Ismail DHA Girls College Phase VIII. The former PTI MNA Arif Alvi would cast his vote Mohammad Ali Society.

PML-N

PML-N leader Khwaja Tariq Nazir would cast his vote in PECHS Block B Sindhi Muslim Society. Former Finance Minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail would cast his vote in Dhoraji area of the city.

The independent candidate Jibran Nasir would cast his vote at British School in Clifton Block 2.