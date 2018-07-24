Share:

The Pakistani Mobile companies had been taking unnecessary taxes which was a bad sign for the customers. The Chief Minister’s announcement is really appreciated by the customers for prevention of all texes by the companies.

had announced that the companies would take no charges or taxes for fifteen days after that the finalizing solution would be taken out by the companies. Since it wasn’t the final decision as the agreement wasn’t done by the Companies and would take another decision to may have less amount of taxes. The companies should take a specific solution for that and need not to do injustice on the customers by charging more taxes.

So we hope that the final decision would be a satisfactory solution to have justice to companies and customers too.

SHAHID ALI,

Delta, July 5.