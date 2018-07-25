Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that a comprehensive plan has been devised for peaceful and transparent general elections.

“Similarly, effective arrangements have been made for the protection of voters and polling staff at polling stations. Restriction on carrying mobile phones to polling stations will be ensured and instructions have already been issued to the concerned officials and agencies in this regard,” he said on Thursday.

He said that special security arrangements have been made for sensitive polling stations. Similarly, all the necessary arrangements have been made to bring back ballot boxes to respective district returning officers from the polling stations.

Askari said as much as 47,473 polling stations have been set up for 141 national assembly and 297 provincial assembly seats in the Punjab and added that necessary facilities have been arranged at these polling stations.

He said that important duty of holding national elections in a transparent and impartial manner will be performed in an appropriate manner. He said that casting vote is an important obligation and comprehensive steps have been taken at polling stations so that voters can use their right of franchise in a peaceful manner.

The Chief Minister said that best security arrangements have been made to maintain peaceful atmosphere on polling day and added that digital monitoring system for polling stations has been activated. Polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras and no one will be allowed to take law into one’s own hands. He said that indiscriminate action will be taken on violation of code of conduct of election commission on the polling day. Caretaker provincial government has taken every possible step for free, fair and impartial elections and all parties have been given a level playing field during the election campaign.

That is why, electoral campaign has ended in a peaceful manner in the Punjab. July 25 is an important day in the national history, he said. Punjab government has made all the necessary arrangements for impartial elections and special attention has been given to the aspect of security along with availability of necessary facilities at polling stations so that voters could independently use their democratic right, concluded the the CM.