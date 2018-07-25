Share:

At least 30 flights were disrupted at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) because of unavailability of planes, bad weather and technical issues on Tuesday. Thirteen flights were cancelled while 17 were delayed. Sources in Civil Aviation Authority said the schedule of PIA, Shaheen Air, Uzbek Airline, Saudi Airline and Air Blue was disrupted.

PIA flight Pk-733 operating for Paris, Shaheen Air flight number 776 for Abu Dhabi, two flights of Air Blue to and from Jeddah, Uzbek Airline’s two flights 110 and 111 to and from Mashhad, Pk-657 for Islamabad, Shaheen Airline flight coming from Damam, Shaheen Airline flight 767 coming from Dubai, Airblue flight 413 coming from Sharjah, PIA flight coming from Islamabad, coming from Multan Pk-8682, Airblue flight 475 coming from Muscat and PIA flight Pk-312 coming from Karachi were cancelled.

Among those delayed included PIA flight Pk-757 operating for London, PIA Toronto bound flight Pk-789, PIA, Multan bound flight Pk-681, PK-725 for Riyadh and other flights were delayed by 30 minutes to 2.5 hours. Passengers faced lot of problems to insufficient facilities as airlines staff did not attended the passengers.