Share:

UETTA - Arrangements have also been finalized to hold free, fair and transparent elections in Balochistan like elsewhere in the country.

More than 4.3 million registered voters in the province will exercise their right to franchise.

The spokesman of Provincial Election Commission Balochistan Ghous Baksh told State-run Radio during an interview on Tuesday that electoral material has also been dispatched to all the polling stations and booths.

He said that a total 4547 polling stations and 6904 polling booths have been set up across the province. Out of which 1327 polling stations have been setup for male while 1135 for female voters. Similarly, 2034 combined polling stations have also been set up for convenience of male and female voters.

Ghous Baksh further said that 1768 polling stations across the province have been declared as the most sensitive. Similarly, 1475 have been declared as sensitive while the remaining ones have been declared as normal.

Besides, 6325 police personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order situation in the province.