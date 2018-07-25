Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Tuesday claimed that cleanliness work has been done at all polling stations of the metropolis. According to SSWMB spokesperson, waste management board has been finalised the work of cleanliness at all polling stations and surrounding areas of the city.

“Mostly officer and employees were deployed for election duties as the boars faced hurdle during the cleanliness work in city, spokesperson added. Sanitary staff of the board will perform their duties on election duties to collect garbage on time. The spokesperson said that polling administration also inspect the polling stations and expressed satisfaction over cleanliness work at the polling sites.

The managing director SSWMB Saeed Ahmed Mangijo directed the contractors including Chinese contractor to ensure the routine garbage lifting work should not be affected at any cause.

On the other side, K-Electric has taken necessary measures to ensure smooth and reliable power supply during polling and until counting of votes on 25th July 2018. KE’s Power Monitoring Cell as well as rapid response teams will maintain strict vigilance in this regard and monitor the power supply situation across the city.

According to KE spokesperson, “All efforts are being made to ensure smooth and reliable supply of electricity to facilitate polling and counting of votes. Our customer care and technical teams will be on duty and Rapid Response Teams will be deployed in the city to address any local faults.”