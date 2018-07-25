Share:

MCB Bank, ACE Money Transfer award car to home remittance campaign winner

LAHORE (PR): MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest and most innovative banks, and renowned money transfer company ACE Money Transfer (Aftab Currency Exchange) awarded a brand new Suzuki Mehran to a lucky draw winner as part of the brands’ home remittance promotional campaign.

The campaign is divided in three stages, where one lucky winner at the end of each stage will be eligible to win a Suzuki Mehran via a lucky draw. To commemorate the first stage of the campaign, a prize distribution ceremony was held at MCB Chenab Nagar Branch where the senior management of MCB Bank and ACE Money Transfer presented the key of a brand new Suzuki Mehran to lucky draw winner, Razia Parveen from Chiniot.

MCB Bank and ACE Money Transfer’s promotional campaign aims to encourage the use of formal banking channels for remittances made by Pakistanis abroad. The campaign is targeted to beneficiaries in Pakistan who are receiving remittances from ACE Money Transfer through their loved ones abroad at MCB Bank branches in Pakistan. The second lucky draw will take place after Eid-ul-Azha.