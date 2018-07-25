Share:

HYDERABAD - In an attack near Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek's (AAT) election office in Latifabad, a person was injured while a vehicle caught fire.

The party's spokesman Khalid Saif told APP that the incident happened in Latifabad unit 8 outside the party's office. "As soon as Faisal Nadeem [central leader of AAT and candidate on NA 226] left his vehicle and entered the office, some unknown men on a motorbike threw a cracker and then escaped," he told.

According to him, the cracker was thrown when the driver was reversing the vehicle and it blew under it.

He identified the injured driver as Shoaib Khaskheli who was shifted to the hospital.The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio, police and Rangers contingents reached the spot and started investigation.

CANDIDATE FINED

Multan District Monitoring Officer Mudassar Riaz imposed fine Rs 50,000 on Independent Candidate for PP-217 Salman Naeem for holding corner meeting.

According to official sources, Salman Naeem organized corner meeting Pir Bukhari in Union Council 51. Alhough, the time period for holding corner meeting had ended a day ago. Deputy Commissioner/District Monitoring Officer Mudassar Riaz summoned him and imposed fine Rs 50,000 on him.