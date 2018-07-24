Share:

BAHAWALPUR-njab province constituencies PP-251 and PP-252 fall under NA-173 Bahawalpur IV which consists of 24 union counsels with the total number of 389,937 voters.

PP-251 consists of 11 union counsels of rural area. The seat was always won by Warran's Family for many decades. The total numbers of voters in this constituency is 191804 out of this 105688 are male voters and 86116 are female voters.

A total of 136 polling stations and 416 polling booths had been established by the Election Commission of Pakistan for 191804 voters of this constituency. Out of these 136 polling stations, 27 polling stations are for male and 27 for female voters while 82 are combined. 211 polling booths for male and 205 polling booths had also been established for female voters out of total 416 polling booths. Six polling stations have been declared as sensitive.

In 2002 elections, Malik Khalid Mehmood Warran was elected as MPA on the ticket of Pakistan People's Party by getting 34122 votes. The turnover in the constituency in general elections of 2002 was 42%.

Malik Jahanzeb Warran was elected as MPA as an independent candidate in 2008's election with 23768 votes by defeating his cousin Malik Khalid Warran and joined Pakistan Muslim League N. The turnover in this constituency remained in general election of 2002 42% which was reduced in 2008's election from 42% to 38.53%.

In 2013 general elections Khalid Mehmood Warren of PML-N was elected as MPA by getting 37,047 votes. He defeated Malik Jahanzaib Warran of PPPP and Rao Javaid Iqbal of Ahl e Sunnat Waljamat who got 15,699 votes out of total 82,661casted votes.

Rafatur Rehman Rahmani as an Independent, Syed Naseem Abbas Bukhari of PPPP, Sahibzada Shah Zain Abbasi as an Independent, Muhammad Ejaz of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Malik Jahanzaib Warran of PTI and Malik Khalid Mehmood Babar of PML-N are contesting for the seat.

Syed Naseem Abbas Bukhari of Pakistan People's Party, Malik Khalid Mehmood Babar of Pakistan Muslim League N and Malik Jahanzaib Warran of PTI will be the major contesters in today's elections.

Likewise, PP-252 Bahawalpur VIII consists of 13 union counsels of rural area of Bahawalpur Sadder. This seat always remained in Awaisi's family for many decades.

The total numbers of voters in this constituency is 198133 while 110539 are male and 87594 female.

A total of 133 polling stations and 420 polling booths have been established for 198133 voters of the constituency. Out of these, 133 polling stations, 19 polling stations are for male and 19 polling stations are for female voters while 95 are combined. As many as 225 polling booths for male and 195 polling booths have also been established for female voters. Five polling stations have been declared as sensitive.

Mian Saifullah Owaisi of Pakistan People's Party was elected in 2002 elections with 35592 votes. Earlier, Mian Shahabuddin Owaisi and Mian Najeebuddin Owaisi were elected MPA from the constituency. Both are the real brothers of Mian Saifullah Owaisi. The turnover remained 43.60% in 2002 Elections.

Shahrukh Malik of Pakistan People's Party was elected as MPA in 2008 elections by getting 43906 votes and defeated Mian Saifullah Owaisi. This was first time in the history of the constituency that the seat was lost by Owaisi family. The turnover remained 46.64% in the election.

In 2013 General Elections, Mian Shuaibuddin Awaisi of PML-N was elected as MPA by getting 52,848 votes and with the lead of more than 29,000 votes. He defeated Shah Rukh Malik of PPPP who got 23,508 votes out of total 93,885 votes.

Sana Habib of Pakistan Muslim League, Syed Ghularn Murtaza Shah (Independent), Shahrukh Malik of PPPP, Kamran Malik of Pakistan Qumi Yakjehti Party, Muhammad Javed (Independent), Muhammad Waqas Anwar of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Malik Ahmed Usman Nawaz of PTI, Munir Ahmed of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Mian Kashif Akram Abbasi (Independent )and Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi of PML-N are contesting the election.

Shah Rukh Malik of Pakistan People's Party and Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi of Pakistan Muslim League N will be the major contesters in the today's election.