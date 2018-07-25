Share:

islamabad - 23rd July marks the establishment of the Egyptian republic back in 1952 after a revolution under the leadership of Gamal Abdul Nasser. The Egyptian ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub hosted a very well attended reception to commemorate the national day of his country at a local hotel in Islamabad. A huge number of people from all walks of life participated in the prestigious ceremony to show their solidarity with the Republic of Egypt. Notwithstanding the fact that most Pakistani politicians are busy with their election campaign, a huge number of them graced the evening with their presence.

Federal Minister for Commerce & Textile Misbah-ur-Rehman was the chief guest while Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar andMinister for Human Rights, Kashmir Affairs, and States and Frontier Regions Roshan Khursheed Bharucha were also present at the reception. National anthem of both countries was played and a cake was also cut on the occasion. A special stage was prepared to seat the dignitaries including three Federal Ministers, the Arab and African ambassadors.

Lieutenant General Hammayun Aziz was also among the prominent guests. While talking about the upcoming elections he expressed his motivation to cast his vote for the first time in the upcoming election in NA-61 as his various engagements kept him away from excising his right to vote in the previous elections.

Misbah-ur-Rehman spoke at the event and said that Pakistan and Egypt are modern brotherly Muslim states with a rapidly growing population and economic development. “We are the children of Nile and the Indus as two agro-based economies with large agrarian bases face a similar set of issues” he added.

The ambassador of Egypt Ahmed Fadel Yacoub made the event even more spectacular with his elegant speech in which he thanked all the guests for attending the event and then briefed about the Egyptian national day . He said that it is his mission to continue working on strengthening the relations between both countries in all fields for the interest of both the countries.

He said that Pakistan and Egypt have a common culture, customs, social structures and both belong to Islamic civilization. He added that both share the same aspirations of peace and prosperity and face the same threats of terrorism and religious extremism. He further said these relations are historical, dating hundreds of years, even before the establishment of Pakistan. He also mentioned Quaid -i -Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s trip to Egypt in 1946 and Allam Iqbal’s trip to Cairo in the 1930’s and said that his poems were translated into Arabic and were sung by the famous Egyptian singer “Om Kolthoum”

He further said that the Pakistani and Egyptian relations have witnessed remarkable improvement by the visit of the grand mufti of Egypt to Pakistan and the visit of the Chairman joint chief of staff committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat to Egypt, he said that the bilateral trade balance does not exceed 200 million dollars a year which does not reflect the potential of both countries. He condemned the terrorist attacks that have struck Pakistan recently and conveyed condolences to the people and government of Pakistan.

Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey are the three leading Muslim countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe with a very strong army, and with a potential to rise and to change the destiny of the people of their country and the region. Unfortunately, all three countries are the victim of terrorism and the forces opposed to all the Muslim nations are trying to destabilize these three countries by terrorism and by creating a divide among the people. It is high time that the leadership of Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt should sit together and should involve a joint strategy to tackle these problems.