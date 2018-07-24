Share:

SIALKOT-Today's elections contest has become a do-or-die matter for the candidates of both the main political parties PML-N and PTI as they are also striving for their political survival.

Sialkot district has total five seats of the national assembly and 11 seats of the Punjab Assembly. The PML-N has edge over the PTI in Sialkot district in the current situation as the latter will get sympathy vote due to falling health of the party quaid in Adiala Jail and after Justice Shaukat Siddiqui's statement.

According to the fresh survey conducted by this scribe, the prevailing political turmoil and conviction of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz could not shatter the vote bank of the PML-N in Sialkot district, as the PML-N candidates are likely to get sympathy votes.

The PML-N candidates Chaudhry Armughan Subhani in NA-72, Khawaja Muhammad Asif in NA 73, Sialkot-II, Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah in NA 75, Sialkot-IV and Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan in NA 76, Sialkot-V are stated to be in very strong position. They are former MNAs as well.

Political observers said there would be nip and tuck contest between the PML-N and PTI in Pasrur city's constituency NA-74 as the PTI's candidate Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas, a dissident of PPP, and PML-N candidate Ali Zahid Hamid Khan, the son of Zahid Hamid former federal law minister, were giving tough time to each other.

The issue of alleged attempt to amend the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat law by the PML-N government would be the major factor if it is defeated.

PML-N's dissident Rana Liaqat Ali former MPA is contesting as an independent candidate against PML-N candidate Mirza Altaf Hussain in Pasrur PP-39. Both the PML-N and PTI are seemed to be in losing position as the independent candidate Rana Liaqat Ali could win the seat.

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the PML-N will make a clean sweep by winning all the five seats of national assembly and eleven seats of the Punjab Assembly in Sialkot district. He said that the vote bank of the PML-N could not be downed in Sialkot district.

Armughan Subhani said, "Though, no one has provided the level playing field for the PML-N in electioneering the PML-N still remains in very strong position.

The voters and supporters of PML-N are being harassed by police." On the other hand, PTI leaders Umer Dar and Usman Dar said that the PTI would make a clean sweep in Sialkot district by winning the today's general elections.

In NA-74, PML-N's candidate Ali Zahid Hamid, PTI's Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas and independent candidates Chaudhary Munawar Ali Gill and Olympian Muhammad Asif Bajwa are contesting.

In Daska city's NA-75 constituency, PML-N's candidate Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah and PTI's candidate Ali Asjad Malhi are in election race.

In Sambrial city's NA-76 constituency, PML-N's Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan and PTI's Brig (r) Muhammad Aslam and candidates belonging to MQM-P, MMA, TLP and even the independent candidates were giving tough time to each other. PML-N's Rana Shamim Ahmed is three-time winner in the constituency.