PESHAWAR - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal president and chief of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman appealed to the nation to use their right to vote in a peaceful manner and avoid any sort of disorder on July 25.

We pray that this important phase pass in a peaceful way, Maulana said, adding that candidates and workers of the JUI-F would play their role in maintaining the law and order situation on the polling day.

The Maulana was speaking at a meeting with party’s central leaders Maulana Amjad Khan, Haji Shams-ur-Rahman, Mufti Abrar and Abdur Razzaq Abid at the JUI-F central secretariat in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman said that vote was a secret trust, and it should be given to competent and deserving persons only, adding that none others than the MMA candidates deserved people’s votes. He urged the nation to support the MMA for imposition of Sharia and against secular forces’ conspiracies in the country.

Maulana Fazl said that MMA was defender of ideological and strategic frontiers of the country. He also said that creating instability in the country on the eve of election was conspiracy of international forces, and only MMA had the capacity to face it.

The JUI-F chief further said that through vote, the nation could smooth the way for a peaceful revolution with in the country. The country may come out of existing crises and every segment of society will have their due right with the enforcement of Sharia law in the country, Maulana Fazl said.