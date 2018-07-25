Share:

LAHORE - At least four people were injured seriously in different rain related accidents in the metropolis, rescue workers said on Tuesday.

Two men were wounded critically when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on them in Suggian Village near Mahmood Booti. Rescue workers said both the injured were shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. They said the roof of the house collapsed, all of a sudden, during the downpour.

In another incident, two people were injured when their motorcycle slipped and rammed into a footpath near Kalma Chowk. Rescue workers said the accident took place because of over speeding on the slippery road. As a result, Maqsood and Sikandar sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Rain is likely in parts of the country including Lahore today (Election Day).

According to the experts, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days. Experts have forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore on Wednesday (today).

Meanwhile, parts of the country including Lahore received scattered rains on Tuesday, providing respite to the people from the prevailing muggy weather by causing decrease in the mercury level. Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Peshawar, Sibbi and Quetta divisions.