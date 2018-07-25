Share:

SC orders arrest of main accused in journalist murder case

The Supreme Court ordered police to arrest main accused in murder case of journalist Zeeshan Butt of Sambrial. Sialkot DPO appeared in the court and said that main accused Imran alias Imrani was out of country and another accused Saqib had given him shelter. At this, the CJP directed the police to arrest the main culprit soon. The top judge also sought report from the federal government about the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as governor of State Bank of Pakistan and adjourned the hearing. Also, the top judge took suo motu notice of the land allotted to petrol pumps against low prices and issued notice to the parties. The CJP took notice on the complaint moved by Abdullah Malik that the land owned by LDA was allotted to petrol pumps against very low prices and it was completely illegal which should be investigated.–Staff Reporter

Delay in report on Saaf Pani Company case dismays CJP

Taking up Punjab Saaf Pani Company case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar expressed dismay over non-submission of report regarding allegations of corruption in Punjab Saaf Pani Company, with directives to the government authorities to fully cooperate with the NAB authorities. The CJP was hearing the suo motu notice taken on Punjab Saaf Pani Company at the Supreme Court Lahore registry. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench. The top court also came down hard upon the NAB authorities for not submitting detailed report about corruption allegations in Punjab Saaf Pani Company, and over non-cooperation of federal secretary establishment with NAB officials. “Secretary establishment will be summoned in case of non-compliance with the court orders,” the CJP remarked. To a court query about assets of the officers and CEOs of the companies, the NAB prosecutor said they received the list of officials from the Punjab government by July 22 and inquiry had been completed about some CEOs. The inquiry was slow because of the lists provided late by the provincial government, the prosecutor said. –Staff Reporter

Body to probe fraud in health programme

Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi has constituted two separate committees to probe alleged misappropriations in TB Control Programme and Integrated Reproductive, Mother, Newborn and Child Health & Nutrition Programme. Special Secretary P&SH Dr Ayesha Saeed will be head of the committee comprising Dr Shehnaz Naseem and Dr Zahida Sarwar. The committee will probe complaints relating to TB Control Program. Dr Ayesha Saeed will also be head of the second committee Dr. Shehnaz Naseem, Dr Zahida Sarwar and Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan. The committee will probe complaints relating to IRMNCH Program.–Staff Reporter

Nawa-i-Waqt Fund

A sum of Rs 25,000 was donated to Nawa-i-Waqt Relief Fund for Pakistanis Stranded in Bangladesh. The detail is as under: Tanvirul Islam from Kasur donated Rs15,000 and Inamullah Baig from Haripur donated Rs10,000.