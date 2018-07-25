Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkmenistan have discussed the progress made so far on the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India pipeline and agreed to complete the 1,840-kilometre conduit connecting the energy-rich Central Asian nation with South Asian countries.

This was agreed at a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Power Syed Ali Zafar and Turkmenistan Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov, who called on him here on Tuesday.

The gas pipeline project was inaugurated on February 24, 2018, after leaders of the four countries, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, attended its groundbreaking ceremony in Serhetabat near Kabul.

Zafar said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan share historical and religious linkages and their brotherly relationship was deeply-rooted in the heart of the people of both countries.

He said that Pakistan would like to enhance cooperation and collaboration with Turkmenistan in various areas mutually beneficial to each other.

Dilating upon the importance of the TAPI pipeline project, the caretaker minister said that the landmark energy project would not only fulfill the energy requirements but also open avenues to generate economic activities. Pakistan, he said, was keen to strengthen bilateral ties by further extending cooperation in multiple areas of mutual interest.

Both the leaders discussed the level of progress and implementation so far achieved vis-à-vis the TAPI project and reiterated their resolve to further augment mutual support for the timely implementation of the energy project.

The ambassador briefed the minister on the present status of the TAPI gas pipeline project and said that the project will start a new era of cooperation among regional countries.