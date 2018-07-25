Share:

RAWALPINDI - A team of legal experts on Tuesday met with ex-MNA and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate for NA-60 Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in Adiala Jail, sources said.

The legal team comprised of Talib Hussain advocate, Faiz Ullah Cheema advocate and Tayyab Hussain Advocate met with the incarcerated PML-N leader in the jail.

Abbasi was sent to jail after he was handed down the life imprisonment by the Control of Narcotics Substances court in the ephedrine smuggling case.

According to the sources, the legal team discussed with Abbasi the matters pertaining to his conviction in the ephedrine smuggling case.

It was also decided in the meeting that Abbasi would challenge his conviction in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench in coming days. The lawyers also got some legal documents signed from Abbasi, the sources said.