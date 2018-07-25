Share:

WASHINGTON - American Troy Merritt endured several weather delays to close with a five-under 67 and capture the Barbasol Championship by one stroke in a Monday finish.

The 32-year-old Merritt claimed his second career Tour title after opening with a 10-under 62 to tie the course record and then highlighting his final round with an eagle-two by holing a 133-yard approach shot at the par-four eighth hole.

He finished at 23-under overall to edge out Billy Horschel (67), Tom Lovelady (68) and Richy Werenski (66) by a single shot. "To get a win like this late in the season and move up to No. 65 on the points list and secure a job for two more years, it's a pretty good feeling," said Merritt. Merritt was one of 52 players who had to return to the course on Monday to finish the final round after a total of 5.2 inches of rain fell on the Keene Trace course in Kentucky over the week. He finished his third round on Saturday and did not begin his final round until Monday morning.

Just 21 players finished the fourth round on Sunday, resulting in the second Monday finish on the Tour this season following Jason Day's playoff victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

American J.T. Poston was fifth on 21-under with Brian Gay sixth at 20-under. With victory, Merritt punches his ticket into next month's USPGA Championship, the final major of the season. Merritt, who started his round as one of four men tied for the lead, also rolled in five birdies to hold off the rest of the field.